Throwback Thursday: Destiny's Child – 'Say My Name' (Timbaland Remix) Posted on Thursday, August 18th, 2016 by Christal Rock Don't make me come and crash your party. The game is on so I know you ain't leaving, leaving. On my way unless I hear you say, baby. You better say my name 'Cause something feels strange. I'm filing a complaint. I'm just asking you to say my name.
