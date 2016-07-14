Throwback Thursday: Angie Stone – ‘Brotha’

Posted on by
He is my King, he is my one. Yes, he’s my father, yes he’s my son. I can talk to him, ’cause he understands, everything I go through and everything I am. He is my support system, I can’t live without him. The best thing since sliced bread is his kiss, his hugs, his lips, his touch.

He is my King, he is my one. Yes, he’s my father, yes he’s my son. I can talk to him, ’cause he understands, everything I go through and everything I am. He is my support system, I can’t live without him. The best thing since sliced bread is his kiss, his hugs, his lips, his touch.


You May Also Like

Throwback Thursday: Tony! Toni! Toné! – ‘Just Me And You’
Throwback Thursday: Nelly – ‘Dilemma’ (Ft. Kelly Rowland)
Throwback Thursday – Musiq Souldchild – ‘Love’
Throwback Thursday: Trin-I-Tee 5:7 – ‘God’s Grace’

One thought on “Throwback Thursday: Angie Stone – ‘Brotha’

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *