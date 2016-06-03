‘The Real’ Issues Statement Saying Tamar Braxton’s Firing ‘Had Nothing To Do With Her Former Co-Hosts’

Tamar Braxton addressed her departure from The Real during last night’s (Jun. 2nd) episode of Braxton Family Values.

During the show, Tamar explained to her sister, Toni, that her husband Vincent Herbert received a phone call from the show’s production company and although a clear explanation wasn’t given, the caller said something about her not getting along with the other co-hosts.

“I just don’t know what I did wrong,” she tells Toni. “We haven’t even been shooting.. we’ve been finished shooting for about a month. I’m so humiliated, Toni, I don’t know what to do.”

In response to the comments Tamar made about her co-hosts having something to do with her being let go, we received the following statement from The Real, via email:

Tamar Braxton’s contract was not renewed for reasons that will remain privileged and private, and that are between her and the Studio. However, we would like to make it crystal clear that Ms. Braxton’s departure from the show had nothing to do with her former co-hosts; any suggestion to the contrary unfairly tarnishes them. As always, we wish Tamar and Vince all the best.

The Daily Mail also reports that lawyers from Warner Bros., the show’s parent company, are reportedly involved:

‘They reenacted the day that Tamar found out she was fired and staged an entire scene where Tamar is laying in bed crying and declaring that she doesn’t know why she was fired, while her sisters attempt to console her,’ a source, who viewed the episode told Daily Mail Online. During the episode, which will air on Thursday at 9pm on WE TV, Tamar and her husband/manager Vincent Herbert continue to insinuate that her former co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai and Tamara Mowry-Housley played a part in her termination. ‘Vince declares that the co-hosts were always jealous of Tamar’s success and that Loni in particular always had it out for Tamar. Vince helps pass the buck in the episode and fuels the conspiracy theory that the co-hosts aided in her ouster,’ the source added. Warner Bros fired off legal letters to WE TV about this Thursday’s episode claiming that if anything on the show’s reenactment further disparages The Real or violates Tamar and Vince’s non-disclosure agreement, they plan to pursue litigation. The New York Post has since reported that Vince was aware that his wife was being fired from The Real two weeks before he actually told her.

During a chat with Steve Harvey and his morning show crew this week, The “Love & War” singer revealed that on the heels of her departure, she’s gearing up for her own show, to be helmed by Steve himself.

In case you missed Thursday’s episode, watch Tamar discuss the issue in the video below..

Photos: The Real