‘The Perfect Guy’ Star Sanaa Lathan Addresses Engagement Rumors, Talks Dating Advice She Passes On To Friends

With the highly anticipated thriller, The Perfect Guy, due in theaters tomorrow (Sept. 11th), Sanaa Lathan (who stars in the movie), has been making her rounds to promote the film.

She sat down with USA Today, where she talked rumors of her being engaged, being single by choice, and dating advice she passes on to her close friends.

On engagement rumors:

I can tell you for sure I’m not engaged. I’ve learned over the years to keep my private life private. Because nothing good comes from discussing it. Nothing. I’ve been down this road and observant of other people’s relationships.

On being single by choice:

Yet there’s this whole idea that if you’re a single woman that somehow you cannot keep a man or something. The truth is, I’m really happy. It’s not like there are people who wouldn’t want to be with me. But I have worked so hard to create this life and I’m in a pretty good place. If I have a partner to walk through life that would be great. But if that doesn’t happen, I feel great. I have great friends and great family. I have fun.

Dating advice she passes on to her close friends:

My philosophy is that men vote with their feet and their actions. Not their words. That’s a big one for me. It’s like he says he feels this about you. Okay, but what is he doing?

Additionally, in another interview, Sanaa dishes on The Perfect Guy being compared to Fatal Attraction; saying that was one of their inspirations (she also serves as a producer on the movie):

Comparing our film to an exceptional film like Fatal Attraction is a real compliment to us because that was one of the films that was an inspiration for us. It’s a classic suspense, [a] sexy thriller that really shocked the world when it came out. It was done so well, so that set the bar for us.

Catch The Perfect Guy in theaters tomorrow!

Photos: Sanaa Lathan – Instagram/ USA Today Video Screenshot