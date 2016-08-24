The Game’s Daughter Cali Dream Celebrates 6th Birthday With A Skate Party

The Game‘s daughter, Cali Dream, turned 6 with a fun skate party. The proud papa shared photos from their day out, which showed the birthday girl skating and posing for pics with friends, including Diddy‘s daughters D’Lila and Jessie – who were there with their mom, Kim Porter.

Little Miss Cali was too cute in denim shorts, a custom tee bedazzled with her name, and colorful skates that were also customized with her name, as well as “All Eyez” – a nod to her dad’s Jeremih-assisted single. Keeping with the party’s skate theme, there was a fab roller skate-designed cake on deck.

“This s–t right here is FO’EVA. #ThatsMyBaby,” Game captioned the above pic of him hugging his daughter, and along with another snap, he wrote: “Well.. I can see my future. Doing life in prison from killing somebody behind this child here (Kanye shrug)…. Cannot believe my baby is 6 years old………. Can someone please tell her to stop growing so fast !!!! I love my baby y’all !!!!!!!!!!”

Happy Birthday, Cali!

