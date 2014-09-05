The Game On His “Year Of The Wolf” Album Cover: “The World Sees Me As A Big Bad Wolf But To My Daughter.. I’m Just Dad”

The Game has unveiled the artwork for his forthcoming album, Blood Moon: Year of the Wolf, and it gets a feature from his adorable daughter Cali Dream. She’s standing in a little red dress and flats, with her hand pointing at a wolf (which represents The Game), as if she’s telling him to sit or stay.

While talking his cover, Game explained the concept behind it, saying:

The world sees me as a big bad wolf but to my daughter @littlemisscali I’m just dad & her every wish in life is my command. Simplicity & white background & Documentary style font had me sold.

The Compton MC held a contest for fans to submit their designs, and announced the winner on Instagram Thursday (Sept. 4th). The winning cover was designed by artist Ruben “WestSide” Ramos.

Blood Moon: Year of the Wolf arrives October 14th.

