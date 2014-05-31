“The Arsenio Hall Show” Cancelled After One Season

The Arsenio Hall Show has been cancelled after one season, Deadline reports. CBS Television Distribution made the decision not to proceed with a second season.

The syndicated talk show was renewed for Season 2 in February; following a two-year deal being secured with the Tribune stations pre-launch. News of the renewal was delivered by Jay Leno, who surprised Arsenio when he made his first television appearance after his departure from The Tonight Show.

However, ratings quickly faded (after an impressive launch1.9 in households, 1.0 in adults 18-49), and never bounced back – despite appearances from Leno and Eddie Murphy.

CBSTD tried righting the ship with an executive producer change in October when Eric Pankowski replaced Neal Kendall at the helm. In the end, nothing helped. The Arsenio Hall Show, which has wrapped production, has recently averaged a paltry 0.7 rating in households and a 0.3 in 18-49 and has been plagued by a slew of station downgrades. “While there are many loyal fans of the show, the series did not grow its audience enough to continue,” a CBSTD spokesperson said. “Arsenio is a tremendous talent and we’d like to thank him for all the hard work and energy he put into the show. We’d also like to thank Tribune and all our station group partners for their support of the show.”

“When I started this adventure with CTD and Tribune, we all knew it would be a challenge – I’m gratified for the year we’ve had and proud of the show we created,” Arsenio said in a statement. “I’d like to thank everyone on my staff for rallying around me and striving to make the best show possible every night.”