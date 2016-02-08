The 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet & Candids

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards were held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Friday night, bringing out a host of celebs in their finest designer threads.

“Established in 1967, at the height of the civil rights movement, the NAACP Image Awards is the nation’s premier event celebrating the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, as well as those individuals or groups who promote social justice through their creative endeavors.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Kerry Washington Keke Palmer

Beauties like Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Sanaa Lathan, Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith, Keke Palmer and many more, rock’d the red carpet.



Gabrielle Union Taraji P. Henson Sanaa Lathan

Taraji took home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Empire, Tracee Ellis Ross nabbed Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Black-ish and Sanaa Lathan was presented with Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: The Perfect Guy.



Tika Sumpter Tracee Ellis Ross Naturi Naughton



Claudia Jordan Demetria McKinney Laura Govan

Michael B. Jordan was named Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Creed —

Empire: Outstanding Drama Series and Straight Outta Compton: Outstanding Motion Picture.

Congrats to everyone!

See the full list of winners here, and catch candids from the big evening – featuring Sevyn Streeter, Jussie Smollett, Viola Davis, Eva Marcille, Omari Hardwick and more -below..



















