The 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet & Candids

naacp-image-awards-2016-christal_rock

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards were held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Friday night, bringing out a host of celebs in their finest designer threads.

“Established in 1967, at the height of the civil rights movement, the NAACP Image Awards is the nation’s premier event celebrating the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, as well as those individuals or groups who promote social justice through their creative endeavors.”

naacp-image-awards-2016-10-christal_rock

Jada Pinkett Smith                       Kerry Washington                           Keke Palmer

Beauties like Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Sanaa Lathan, Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith, Keke Palmer and many more, rock’d the red carpet.

naacp-image-awards-2016-christal_rock
Gabrielle Union                          Taraji P. Henson                            Sanaa Lathan

Taraji took home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: EmpireTracee Ellis Ross nabbed Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Black-ish and Sanaa Lathan was presented with Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: The Perfect Guy.

naacp-image-awards-2016-15-christal_rock
Tika Sumpter                            Tracee Ellis Ross                               Naturi Naughton

naacp-image-awards-2016-14-christal_rock
Claudia Jordan                             Demetria McKinney                   Laura Govan

Michael B. Jordan was named Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Creed — 
Empire: Outstanding Drama Series and Straight Outta Compton: Outstanding Motion Picture.

Congrats to everyone!

See the full list of winners here, and catch candids from the big evening – featuring Sevyn Streeter, Jussie Smollett, Viola Davis, Eva MarcilleOmari Hardwick and more -below..

naacp-image-awards-2016-05-christal_rock naacp-image-awards-2016-04-christal_rock
naacp-image-awards-2016-01-christal_rock
naacp-image-awards-2016-02-christal_rock
naacp-image-awards-2016-03-christal_rock
naacp001
naacp-image-awards-2016-16-christal_rock
naacp-awards-2016-01-christal_rock naacp-awards-2016-07-christal_rock naacp-awards-2016-08-christal_rock naacp-awards-2016-04-christal_rock
naacp-awards-2016-19-christal_rocknaacp-awards-2016-10-christal_rock
naacp-awards-2016-18-christal_rock9naacp-awards-2016-11-christal_rocknaacp-awards-2016-12-christal_rock

Photos: TheYBF/Instagram

