Teyana Taylor Talks “Fade” Video, Kanye West & Marriage On ‘Wendy’

Teyana Taylor dished on Kanye West‘s “Fade” video and also gushed over her better half, Iman Shumpert (whom she seems to have revealed she is already married to), while stopping by The Wendy Williams Show this week.

When Wendy posts a clip from the “Fade” video, in which the R&B songstress shows off her bangin’ bod, the talk show host asks how she and Kanye connected.

“I had been signed to him to him for a couple of years, and I just don’t think I was at that place.. I don’t think I was ready yet,” she explained. “I think timing is everything.. God’s timing is everything, that’s the most important. And it’s crazy, because when I was younger, I used to get so frustrated, like: ‘Why is he not doing anything with me.. What is it that I’m doing wrong?’ Like: ‘Come on. I need to get it poppin.'”

When Wendy asked about her and Iman already being married, she teased saying, “Maybe. Maybe not. But, maybe.” However, later in their chat she referred to him as her husband while noting her blessings (including their baby girl, Junie). On Iman, she gushed, saying, “He’s amaazing. He’s so big and strong.”

Tey also talks her former friend, Tae Heckard, and not having anything to do with her since Tae began dating her ex, her ruby wedding band and more.

In addition to starring in VH1’s The Breaks and being set to appear on the network’s Hip Hop Squares, she recently told ESSENCE that she’s working on a workout DVD to be titled Fade to Fitness.

Catch their full chat below..