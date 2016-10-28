Teyana Taylor Announces ‘Fade 2 Fit’ Workout Program [Video]

Teyana Taylor set the internet on fire after showing off her amazing body in Kanye West‘s “Fade” video a couple of months ago – and now, as promised, she’s letting everybody in on her fitness routine.

The R&B singer has launched a new website, Fade 2 Fit, where fans can pre-register for a membership to her program.

“I have a couple of little, secret tips… I have a DVD coming out “Fade to Fitness” and I’m very, very excited!” Tey recently told ESSENCE. “Some girls don’t want to go to the gym because they don’t feel as though they look good… but us ladies should be able to walk out the house and feel beautiful and look good!”

“You can watch the DVD and workout at home… in your living room, or in your bedroom. We’re going to make this fun!” she added.

Get a sneak peek at what the songstress is bringing, below..