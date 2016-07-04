Texas Student Who Was Homeless For 3 Years After His Mom Died Graduates Top Of High School Class & Wins Full College Scholarship

Texas high school student, Liyjon DeSilva, who was left homeless after the death of his mother, has graduated at the top of his class and even won a full college scholarship.

According to Daily Mail, DeSilva was abandoned after spending years living between a number of relatives’ homes, following his mother’s death when he was just five years old. He didn’t allow his circumstances to stop him from gaining an education. Although he was spending his nights sleeping in parking lots or on park benches in southwest Houston, Texas, he said he never considered missing school.

“What else am I supposed to do? It was either be that or a low life, I could have thrown everything away,” he told KTLA. “I have a chance, why not just keep going?”

Three years went by before staff at Margaret Long Wisdom High School realized one of their top students was living on the streets. The high school’s principal, Jonathan N. Trinh, paid for DeSilva to stay in a hotel while counselor, Jessica Smith, who was working for ‘Communities in Schools’ found someone willing to let the teen stay at their home rent free.

“I had no family, I was homeless, I went through child abuse, I went through family using drugs,” said DeSilva; adding that his family had even tried to send him to Africa because his father didn’t want him. “I went through some of the worst places to live. Where am I now, I am alive and well and blessed. I feel on top of the world. You give somebody that one shot, they can hit the bulls eye. Just that one shot can make the difference.”

“It’s unusual to meet a kid who has so many challenges but still continues to push forward,’ said teacher, Jaqueta Dunn, who was amazed by the student’s incredible work ethic despite his hardships.

Smith has set up a page on a crowdfunding site to collect money that will aid DeSilva in buying materials not covered by the scholarship – such as airplane tickets, a laptop, dorm room needs and warm clothes.

“Liyjon has inspired us all with his strength and resilience!” she wrote on the page.

Kudos to Liyjon DeSilva! We wish him success in his future endeavors.

Photo: Jessica Smith/ Facebook