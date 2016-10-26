Taraji P. Henson Buys $6.4 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Taraji P. Henson is moving into a new house that she purchased in the Hollywood Hills. TMZ reports that the Empire star dropped $6.4 million on the secluded home, featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 baths.

According to the site, the Spanish home sits on the top of a hill with breathtaking 360 city views. It’s equipped with a pool that has a waterfall, and there’s a totally zen meditation deck that overlooks the city.

The actress still owns another home in the Glendale neighborhood, which she leases.

In addition to catching Taraji as the fierce Cookie Lyon on FOX’s hit drama, you can also catch her alongside Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe in the movie Hidden Figures – due in theaters on December 25th.

Get a peek at Taraji’s new home in the photo, below..

Photos: Taraji P. Henson – Instagram/ TMZ/MLS