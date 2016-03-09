Tammy Rivera Returning To ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ For Season 5

When Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns for Season 5, K. Michelle won’t be the only familiar face to resurface. Per VH1, Tammy Rivera and her hubby, Waka Flocka Flame, will be making their way back onto the scene.

Tammy Rivera, rapper Waka Flocka Flame’s wife, marks her return to Atlanta. Her flourishing company T. Rivera is the umbrella for a myriad of multifaceted companies, including a hair line, a clothing line and a swimwear line. Tammy’s brand is rapidly expanding and she aspires to blaze a trail to empower women into feeling sexy as wives and powerful business women. Will she be welcomed with open arms or will her return ignite new beef and old feuds?

Also, in addition to returning cast members like Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Karlie Redd, Mimi Faust, Scrappy and Yung Joc – this season’s cast will include the franchise’s first trans woman, and a list of new and dynamic personalities.

Get a full run-down on what to expect in Hotlanta this go-round at VH1.

Season 5 premieres Monday, April 4 at 8/7c.

Photo: Tammy Rivera – Instagram/ VH1