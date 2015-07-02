Tamera Mowry Housley Gives Birth To Daughter Ariah Talea

Tamera Mowry Housley and her husband Adam welcomed a new addition to their family on Wednesday – their daughter Ariah Talea Housley.

The couple’s second child, who joins her big brother Aden, was born at 2:54 p.m, weighed 10 lbs., 2 oz and measured 20.5 inches.

Adam tweeted about their baby girl’s arrival; saying “we are so blessed and excited right now.” He also shared her name and time of birth, then mentioned how much she looks like her big brother. “Such a cool feeling. We are so excited to have Ariah here. Such a strong girl!” he added.

Tamera announced her pregnancy back in January; posting a snap of herself with her Clearblue pregnancy test. “We’re very excited and grateful to say that we will be welcoming baby #2 this July!” she wrote on her website.

Congrats to the family!

Photos: Tamera Mowry Housley – Instagram