Tamera Mowry Housley Gives Birth To Daughter Ariah Talea

Posted on by

tamera-mowry-gives-birth-to-baby-girl-01-christal_rock

Tamera Mowry Housley and her husband Adam welcomed a new addition to their family on Wednesday – their daughter Ariah Talea Housley.

The couple’s second child, who joins her big brother Aden, was born at 2:54 p.m, weighed 10 lbs., 2 oz and measured 20.5 inches.

Adam tweeted about their baby girl’s arrival; saying “we are so blessed and excited right now.” He also shared her name and time of birth, then mentioned how much she looks like her big brother. “Such a cool feeling. We are so excited to have Ariah here. Such a strong girl!” he added.

Tamera announced her pregnancy back in January; posting a snap of herself with her Clearblue pregnancy test. “We’re very excited and grateful to say that we will be welcoming baby #2 this July!” she wrote on her website.

Congrats to the family!

tamera-mowry-gives-birth-to-baby-girl-christal_rock

Photos: Tamera Mowry Housley – Instagram

You May Also Like

Nick Young Welcomes Baby Girl With Ex Keonna Green
Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Are Having A Baby Girl
Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals Her Baby Girl’s Name
Wale Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Chloe Alexis: ‘My Focus Is Renewed I’m Infinitel...

One thought on “Tamera Mowry Housley Gives Birth To Daughter Ariah Talea

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *