Tamar Braxton Set To Host Own Talk Show Produced By Steve Harvey

Just days after departing from The Real, Tamar Braxton is gearing up for a talk show of her own. While chatting with The Steve Harvey Morning Show, the singer and reality star made the announcement, along with Steve Harvey.

According to TheYBF:

Steve told his radio listeners that he believes in Tamar, even after the drama with her now former talk show “The Real.” So much so that he is producing her own talk show through his own production company, as well as with Endemol Shine, who produces “The Steve Harvey Show” talk show. Steve also stated that while the group situation at “The Real” likely wasn’t best for Tamar, she still was a driving factor behind the show’s ratings and Emmy nominations. So he’s willing to work with her on a brand new show.

Tamar also says she was blindsided by The Real’s decision to let her go ahead of Season 3. She is set to go into further detail on her exit during tonight’s episode of Braxton Family Values.

Congrats!

Photo: Getty Images