Tamar Braxton Celebrates Birthday With Kim Porter, Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes & More

Tamar Braxton celebrated her 38th birthday with a house party in Calabasas, over the weekend. Along with her hubby, Vincent Herbert, the The Real co-host was joined by Kim Porter, Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, Shateria Moragne-El and more as she partied for the evening.

Last week, reports surfaced that the talk show host was rushed to the hospital. According to RumorFix, she was taken to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, and once she arrived by ambulance, she was complaining of anxiety and shortness of breath.

Tamar took to Instagram in response to the news, writing:

Thank you for all for your thoughts and prayers!! I’m all good!!! I’m not nervous about anything and I’m NOT breaking down!! Have a great weekend STILL at #TheReal see u soon.

“My birthday was amazing!! Thanks to al my friends and family,” she captioned one of the photos she shared.

See a few more pics and a clip from the party below..

Happy Belated Birthday Tamar!

