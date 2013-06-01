T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Graduates From High School Posted on Saturday, June 1st, 2013 by Christal Rock T.I. and Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique Pullins, graduated high school over the weekend – along with her friend and fellow OMG Girlz member Bahja “Beauty” Rodriguez. Congrats ladies! You May Also Like Tiny Shares Photos Of Her & T.I.’s Baby Girl Heiress: ‘A Love Money Can’t Buy... T.I. And Tiny Reveal Name Of Newborn Daughter Tiny Shares New Photos Of Baby Heiress As She Turns One Month Old T.I. And Tiny Welcome A Baby Girl
hay niq niq tiny ti and more i am a huge fan of the omg girlz and i think u sing better than beauty and baby doll with her fat self but anyway i have all the restpect for star and ti and tiny and ooooooooh major dats my man rite dere he is so funny but i also like shaconna and tiny’s brother is handsome and so are the little boys who played in that band bye smooches ily star(nohomo)
whAT u sed i love her too p.s im a bigbig fan but im not related but i wish i was not for her money but for her autographs
