T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Graduates From High School

T.I. and Tiny's daughter, Zonnique Pullins, graduated high school over the weekend - along with her friend and fellow OMG Girlz member Bahja “Beauty” Rodriguez. Congrats ladies!

4 thoughts on "T.I. & Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Graduates From High School

  1. hay niq niq tiny ti and more i am a huge fan of the omg girlz and i think u sing better than beauty and baby doll with her fat self but anyway i have all the restpect for star and ti and tiny and ooooooooh major dats my man rite dere he is so funny but i also like shaconna and tiny’s brother is handsome and so are the little boys who played in that band bye smooches ily star(nohomo)

