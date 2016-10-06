T.I. Tackles Police Brutality, Performs ‘We Will Not’ At 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards + He Talks ‘Us Or Else’ EP

T.I. tackled police brutality when he hit the stage at the 2016 Hip Hop Awards, which aired Tuesday night. The King of the South rock’d black from head to toe, while performing “We Will Not.”

“See what happen when athletes’ll no longer play for you,” he raps on the track. “Tell them accountants to pray for you. On respect or just respect what that paper’ll do. Look up, it too late for you. Droppin’ you off. Turnin’ them profits to loss/ When we won’t go shop in the mall.”

To help with his message, the performance included people acting as protestors, with signs that read, “Fight the Power,” “Us or Else” and “We Will Not” – as well as two men dressed as police officers. The protestors fall as the police place their batons on each of them, but as they reach Tip to do the same, the rapper is the last man standing.

His time on stage was only a sample of what the “War Zone” rapper has been doing to speak out against social injustice. Tip also released a new EP, Us or Else, on Sept. 23rd, and opened up about the project in a recent interview.

“You have to be just as entertaining as educational if you plan on making this a business,” he explained while discussing the EP and the direction it has taken his career.

He goes on to say that he’s not completely abandoning his trap music, he just felt compelled in this moment to use his talents to deliver these messages.

Us or Else features appearances from Killer Mike, Meek Mill and Migo‘s Quavo – and he says he saw it necessary to include the voices of some of the younger MCs.

“They’re out in the streets a lot more than us, you know what I mean,” he explained. “They’re probably the ones that are bearing the brunt of the way things are. You don’t have to be as ‘socially conscious’ as anyone else in order to have an opinion.”

“This nation of ours is supposed to stand for something greater, and right now it’s sucking pretty bad,” Tip added. “If you want that continue, sit down, ignore and do absolutely nothing, things are probably going to get worse.”

Photo: T.I. – Instagram/ BET