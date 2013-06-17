T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Celebrates 12th Birthday With Family & Friends

Posted on by

ti-daughter-deyjah-12th-birthday-party-01-christal_rock

T.I.‘s daughter Deyjah Harris celebrated her 12th birthday over the weekend, with a bowling birthday bash in Atlanta. Along with her dad, Deyjah was joined by her mom Ms. Niko, and several more of her close friends and family. Check out more pics from the party after the jump.

ti-daughter-deyjah-12th-birthday-party-05-christal_rock

ti-daughter-deyjah-12th-birthday-party-04-christal_rock
The birthday girl shared a hug with her big sis Zonnique.

ti-daughter-deyjah-12th-birthday-party-06-christal_rock
Who stepped out with her fellow OMG Girlz member Bahja Rodriguez.

ti-daughter-deyjah-12th-birthday-party-08-christal_rock
Then they all posed with T.I.

ti-daughter-deyjah-12th-birthday-party-09-christal_rock
She and her brothers Domani, Messiah, and King (below) got in a pic with their dad.

ti-daughter-deyjah-12th-birthday-party-10-christal_rock

ti-daughter-deyjah-12th-birthday-party-11-christal_rock
And were snapped with their grandmother.

ti-daughter-deyjah-12th-birthday-party-christal_rock

ti-daughter-deyjah-12th-birthday-party-12-christal_rock
Amongst the gifts she received, was an orange Louis Vuitton purse, which she held onto while posing for pics.

ti-daughter-deyjah-12th-birthday-party-03-christal_rock

ti-daughter-deyjah-12th-birthday-party-02-christal_rock
And guests at the party enjoyed a pink and white cake, finished with her name, a crown and roses. Looks like they all had a good time. Hit FreddyO for more.

One thought on “T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Celebrates 12th Birthday With Family & Friends

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *