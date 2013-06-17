T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Celebrates 12th Birthday With Family & Friends

T.I.‘s daughter Deyjah Harris celebrated her 12th birthday over the weekend, with a bowling birthday bash in Atlanta. Along with her dad, Deyjah was joined by her mom Ms. Niko, and several more of her close friends and family. Check out more pics from the party after the jump.



The birthday girl shared a hug with her big sis Zonnique.



Who stepped out with her fellow OMG Girlz member Bahja Rodriguez.



Then they all posed with T.I.



She and her brothers Domani, Messiah, and King (below) got in a pic with their dad.



And were snapped with their grandmother.



Amongst the gifts she received, was an orange Louis Vuitton purse, which she held onto while posing for pics.



And guests at the party enjoyed a pink and white cake, finished with her name, a crown and roses. Looks like they all had a good time. Hit FreddyO for more.