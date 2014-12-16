Swizz Beatz Shares Pics From Baby Shower For Wife Alicia Keys

alicia-keys-swizz-beatz-baby-shower-01-christal_rock

Alicia Keys and her hubby Swizz Beatz celebrated the impending arrival of their new baby, at a baby shower along with family over the weekend.

Alicia was opted for a long sleeve, long red dress for the occasion – and rock’d a gem headband over her beaded braids. “Baby Vibes,” and “#blessings #almostready,” were a couple of the captions Swizz wrote along with the pics.

During an interview with Wendy Williams last month, when Alicia was asked about the sex of their baby, she replied: “We’re not sharing yet, but we’re super excited.” And the Deans made sure not to spill the beans with the color used at the shower, as they painted their banner in both pink and blue… unless, they’re having both.

See more pics below of the couple with their son Egypt and Swizz’ dad below..

alicia-keys-swizz-beatz-baby-shower-christal_rock alicia-keys-swizz-beatz-baby-shower-02-christal_rock alicia-keys-swizz-beatz-baby-shower-03-christal_rock

Photos: Instagram

One thought on “Swizz Beatz Shares Pics From Baby Shower For Wife Alicia Keys

