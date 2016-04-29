Steph & Ayesha Curry Cover ‘Parents’ Magazine With Daughters Riley & Ryan – Talk Marriage, Kids & Matching Tattoos

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha pose for a super cute shoot for Parents magazine’s June 2016 issue, along with their adorable daughters Riley and Ryan.

Riley, now 3, stole the show at a post-game press conference following one of Steph and the Golden State Warriors wins last year, and inside the issue, the All-Star point guard talks how the moment went down.

“Riley wanted to hang out with me. She had that look, like she wasn’t going to take no for an answer,” he explains. “She sat up there, and that’s when her personality shined bright. … She’s got a great sense of humor.

He goes on to say that she has become “the star of the family.”

If we go somewhere without her, the first question people ask us is, ‘Where’s Riley?”

Ayesha touches on how busy her two daughters keep, and how much of a challenge it is, getting them all out of the house at once.

“The amount of stuff you get done in a day is insane. Like, what were we doing with our time before kids?” she says.“It’s an event to get all four of us out of the house at once. When we get in the car and we’ve brought everything and everybody has socks on, it’s like a dream come true.”

The 27-year-old cookbook author and soon-to-be host of a Food Network show also gushes about her hubby, and how hands-on he is with their girls.

“The thing I love about him is that he’s not too cool for school,” Ayesha says. “He’ll get down on the floor and play with the girls. He’ll put on dress-up clothes if he has to, and he’s very patient, which is something I’m not. We balance each other out.”

Steph shares that they have matching tattoos (two arrows pointing at each other). “This signifies that the past is behind us and the future is in front of us, so we stay in the middle, in the moment,” he explains. He reveals that with their pre-game ritual: “I smack my tattoo and she does the same.”

“It’s a reminder for him to have fun. I never want him to forget that,” Ayesha adds.

The couple also talks wanting more kids, but being content with watching their two grow up, for now, and how exciting it will be to watch them go through childhood milestones.

For more on the Curry family, head to parents.com.