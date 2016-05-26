Starz’ ‘Power’ Gets New Premiere Date, Time Slot & Trailer

The hit Starz series, Power, is preparing to make its return with a new premiere date and time slot. Viewers were able to catch the show on Saturday nights, but Entertainment Weekly has learned that the Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson-produced drama is set for Sundays (premiering Sunday, July 17th) – and will include 10 one-hour episodes.

“This club, this life — this is who I am now,” drug dealer turned nightclub owner Ghost (Omari Hardwick) expresses in a new trailer. One problem he’s facing is is that there’s quite a few people aiming to take him out – 50 Cent’s character Kanan is one of them.

“There’s representation of this lifestyle in every cop film that you’ve seen. But it’s the guy that jumps the gate and ends up in jail, not the one who finds success,” 50 says while talking the show. “When you show that side of it, it [speaks] to the rebellious streak in all of us.”

While Power creator and showrunner, Courtney Kemp, gave a little insight on Ghost in the upcoming season. “Together, we’ve really constructed a world where all the choices are deliberate,” said Kemp. “Ghost has no idea how to just be James, and how to let go of his Ghost persona entirely. He doesn’t know how to go straight. The theme of the season is ‘Be careful what you wish for.’ But is there something within Ghost that keeps him from being that person he wants to be?”

You can catch the Season 3 premiere on July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.

Get a sneak peek below..

Photo: Entertainment Weekly