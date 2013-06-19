Spotted: Will Smith & Family Vacation In Hawaii

The Smith family jetted to Hawaii, for Father’s Day weekend to soak up the sun. The 44-year-old actor was spotted taking to the water for a paddle boarding session, along with his wife Jada and daughter Willow. Both Jaden and Trey, joined in on the Hawaiian getaway, and although neither were seen paddle boarding, Jaden was later spied catching a few waves.



Jada slipped out of her black shorts as she headed from the water. Featured in the July 2013 issue of Redbook, the 41-year-old actress opened up about her and Will treasuring everyday moments.

“We tend to find magic in the mundane. Picking Willow up from her girlfriend’s house at 9:30PM, and enjoying that ride together, then stopping at 7-Eleven to get some ice cream as a family.”



When Jaden hopped on his board to surf, he was accompanied by Willow, who also rode the waves.



And he and Trey were photographed making their way through LAX once they touched own in L.A, after spending QT with the fam.