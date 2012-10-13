Spotted: La La Anthony Hosts Grand Opening Of Rookie USA, Jennifer Hudson Departs LAX, Halle Berry Heads To Dinner, & Adrienne Bailon At NYC Photoshoot

La La Anthony looked cute as she striked a pose in her black mini and boots while hosting the grand opening of the Rookie USA Flagship Store in NYC. Rookie USA offers a head-to-toe selection of premium kid’s footwear and apparel.


After paying tribute to Whitney Houston at a special event held Thursday night in LA, Jennifer Hudson was spotted in all black, departing LAX with her son David Otunga Jr.


Halle Berry was spotted heading to dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills with her fiancé Olivier Martinez. The 46 year-old actress was recently honored at the annual Power of Women event, hosted by Variety – who’s goal is to inspire and encourage people from all walks of life to get involved, give back and make a difference.


Adrienne Bailon tries to keep warm in a jeweled jacket worn over her little white dress during a photoshoot on a chilly day in NYC.

