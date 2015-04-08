Spotted: Keke Palmer Promotes “Brotherly Love” Movie In Atlanta

Keke Palmer and some of the cast of Brotherly Love (including Cory Hardrict), have been on the promo trail for the upcoming movie.

She was spotted out and about in Atlanta as she made her rounds; stopping by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Morehouse College, and Good Day Atlanta.

Heres a brief synopsis for the film, executive produced by Queen Latifah, and also starring Quincy Brown:

Set on the backdrop of Philadelphia’s famed Overbrook High School, we track the lives of the nations number one high school basketball player Sergio Taylor as he deals with the early pressures of hood fame.

Brotherly Love hits theaters April 24.

Catch a few more snaps from Keke’s ATL promo run, and a video from their stop at Morehouse below..

A video posted by Lauren Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Apr 6, 2015 at 12:17pm PDT



Photos: Keke Palmer – Instagram