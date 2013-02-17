Spotted: Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz, 2 Chainz, Drake & More Attend Slam Dunk Contest

Continuing with the NBA All-Star weekend festivities, celebs flocked to the Toyota Center in Houston, for the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night – hosted by Nick Cannon.

Alicia Keys, set to headline the halftime show during Sunday’s game, was there with her hubby Swizz Beatz and their son Egypt. The couple was spotted courtside with Spike Lee. After rockin’ a performance with Fall Out Boy, 2 Chainz kicked it with Drake, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant.



2 Chainz caught up with Drake, LeBron, and Kobe after his performance.



Monica and Shannon Brown snapped a pic with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.



Shaquille O’Neal held onto Alicia and Swizz’ adorable little man, Egypt.



The Sprite Slam Dunk contest had Drake hype. Toronto Raptors’ Terrence Ross took the ‘W’ in the event.



Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant also watched on.



Ne-Yo was there. He was tapped to welcome the players to the court at the big game, with some of his hits.



And Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade, and LeBron were spotted checking out a dunk.

Watch a little footage of the slam dunk contest winner, Terrence Ross, doing his thing below.