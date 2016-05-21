Soulja Boy’s $400 Million Deal Confirmed

Soulja Boy tweeted about inking a $400 million deal earlier this month, and the company behind the hefty deal has confirmed the news.

World Poker Fund Holdings – the publicly traded gaming company behind CelebrityWorld.com – confirmed the 5-year endorsement deal on Friday, describing the 25-year-old Atlanta rapper as “one of most influential urban entertainers and artist on social media today.”

He will be using his social media presence (15 million strong) to help with the promotion of World Poker’s gaming assets, which will soon include an “in-flight gaming” platform.

“I invest in things I understand,” Soulja Boy said. “I enjoy music, and of course gaming. Being an influencer is a form of currency. Having portfolio diversification is critical if you want to be an effective brand ambassador. With regards to World Poker Fund, I believe in its strategy, its team, the vision, and management’s ability to target its financial goals.”

A publicist for the company said it was individual influencers like Soulja Boy that drive loyalty. “We no longer are fed content from major news networks — we seek it out and consume it by individual influencers that enrich our lifestyles,” said Matthew Bird. “Soulja Boy represents the best of the best and we are already seeing the impact from his presence.”

Congrats!