Snapshots: LisaRaye McCoy, Nicki Minaj, Taraji P. Henson & More



LisaRaye McCoy posed it up with Ja Rule on the set of Single Ladies. She captioned the pic, “What?…. ‘Cut’ didn’t mean a thing until I saw JaRule on my set. #singleladies3 COMING!!!”



Nicki Minaj rock’d her helmet while on back of a bike with Safaree. The duo later caught up with Juelz and Kimbella for dinner.



Taraji P. Henson sat for a snapshot, while rockin’ an impromptu photoshoot during a night out in NYC.



While in town for the Venice Film Festival with her man Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union struck a pose with some of the kids on bikes. And was also spotted in San Marco Square. “Birds birds everywhere and not a drop to drink…” she wrote.



Emily B and her girl Chrissy Lampkin posed for a close-up while enjoying an evening out.