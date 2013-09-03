Snapshots: LisaRaye McCoy, Nicki Minaj, Taraji P. Henson & More

lisaraye-and-ja-rule-single-ladies-3-set-christal_rock
LisaRaye McCoy posed it up with Ja Rule on the set of Single Ladies. She captioned the pic, “What?…. ‘Cut’ didn’t mean a thing until I saw JaRule on my set. #singleladies3 COMING!!!”

nicki-minaj-and-sb-christal_rock
Nicki Minaj rock’d her helmet while on back of a bike with Safaree. The duo later caught up with Juelz and Kimbella for dinner.

nicki-minaj-and-sb-01-christal_rock

taraji-p-henson-impromptu-photoshoot-christal_rock
Taraji P. Henson sat for a snapshot, while rockin’ an impromptu photoshoot during a night out in NYC.

gabrielle-union-venice-christal_rock
While in town for the Venice Film Festival with her man Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union struck a pose with some of the kids on bikes. And was also spotted in San Marco Square. “Birds birds everywhere and not a drop to drink…” she wrote.

gabrielle-union-christal_rock

chrissy-and-emily-b-christal_rock
Emily B and her girl Chrissy Lampkin posed for a close-up while enjoying an evening out.

