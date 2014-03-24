Snapshots: LeToya Luckett, Kevin Hart, Kandi Burruss, Tiny & More



LeToya Luckett posed it up in her red Isabel Marant wedge sneakers as she hit up the rodeo in Houston. While back in her hometown, she also celebrated her birthday by partying with her girl Shateria. “It’s a party whenever she wit me @ishateria #Houston,” she captioned the below pic of the two of them.



Kevin Hart, his girlfriend Eniko, and his kids Heaven and Hendrix were all suited up in there gear as they tried out indoor skydiving – while celebrating Heaven’s birthday. Thumbs up from everyone!



Tiny and Kandi Burruss rock’d all white looks while making an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. Tiny’s bestie and “Family Hustle” costar, Shekinah Anderson, came along, and was spotted in a behind the scenes photo that Kandi posted to Instagram.

Eve was spied having some photoshoot fun. “Playing dress up on set #londontown blackbride #loveclothes #bronzedup,” she wrote. She’s teaming up with ABC to develop a semi-autobiographical comedy focusing on interracial relationships; earmarked for the 2014-15 development season.



Emily B has landed a new gig as Creative Director for bebe. She posted the above collage of her in the showroom at work on new designs for their fall collection. Plus she shared a photo of herself rockin’ Forever Fly leather joggers, teamed with a red sweater printed with the images of Tupac and Biggie, and sneakers.



Terrence J held on to a tortilla as he prepared to dig into a heap of sizzling fajitas. He posted the pic writing, “Goin down!”