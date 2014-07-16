Snapshots: Keri Hilson, Diddy, Evelyn Lozada, Chris Brown & More

Keri Hilson jetted back to Atlanta to attend the official launch of her friend Nikki Chu‘s home décor line. The singer-songwriter rock’d a Bill Hallman denim sundress, and wore her hair in two sleek braids. Their friend, Julissa Bermudez, was also there in support.





Diddy shared a pic from his late-night studio session. “#studio #MMM WHILE THEY SLEEP I WORK! IF YOU UP WIT ME CHASIN DAT DREAM….. #godbless,” he wrote.

Ashanti and her sister Shia, were joined by their dad Kenkaide Douglas, and more family and friends, as they celebrated their mom Tina Douglas‘birthday in New York. Ashanti opted for a white Givenchy dress that flashed some major leg, while enjoying the evening with fam.

Evelyn Lozada held on to her son Carl Leo while heading to their destination on a private jet. Little Carl looked super cute, stuntin’ in his baby sunglasses for his first flight.

Chris Brown took to Instagram to show off his throwback ‘do. He captioned the pic, writing – “Taking it back to the 30s! Lol!” He also posted a photo of the new blue paint job he had done on his Lamborghini Aventador.





Tahiry, Mercedes Sanchez, Vashtie, and Teyana Taylor all posed for the camera with Bow Wow, while stopping by 106 & Park for “Style File.”

Photos: Instagram