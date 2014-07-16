Snapshots: Keri Hilson, Diddy, Evelyn Lozada, Chris Brown & More

Posted on by

keri-hilson-julissa-bermudez-nikki-chu-home-decor-line-launch-christal_rock

Keri Hilson jetted back to Atlanta to attend the official launch of her friend Nikki Chu‘s home décor line. The singer-songwriter rock’d a Bill Hallman denim sundress, and wore her hair in two sleek braids. Their friend, Julissa Bermudez, was also there in support.

keri-hilson-nikki-chu-home-decor-line-launch-christal_rock

diddy-up-in-the-studio-christal_rock Diddy shared a pic from his late-night studio session. “#studio #MMM WHILE THEY SLEEP I WORK! IF YOU UP WIT ME CHASIN DAT DREAM….. #godbless,” he wrote.

ashanti-and-family-celebrate-her-moms-birthday-christal_rock Ashanti and her sister Shia, were joined by their dad Kenkaide Douglas, and more family and friends, as they celebrated their mom Tina Douglas‘birthday in New York. Ashanti opted for a white Givenchy dress that flashed some major leg, while enjoying the evening with fam.

ashanti-and-family-celebrate-her-moms-birthday-01-christal_rock evelyn-lozada-and-son-carl-leo-christal_rock Evelyn Lozada held on to her son Carl Leo while heading to their destination on a private jet. Little Carl looked super cute, stuntin’ in his baby sunglasses for his first flight.

chris-brown-new-hair-christal_rock Chris Brown took to Instagram to show off his throwback ‘do. He captioned the pic, writing – “Taking it back to the 30s! Lol!” He also posted a photo of the new blue paint job he had done on his Lamborghini Aventador.

chris-brown-lamborghini-aventador-new-paint-job-christal_rock
tahiry-mercedes-sanchez-bow-wow-vashtie-teyana-taylor-106-and-park-christal_rock
Tahiry, Mercedes Sanchez, Vashtie, and Teyana Taylor all posed for the camera with Bow Wow, while stopping by 106 & Park for “Style File.”

Photos: Instagram

You May Also Like

Snapshots: LeToya Luckett, Nas, Diddy, Tyrese, Queen Latifah & More
Snapshots: Tina Lawson, Kelly Rowland, LeBron & Savannah James, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Un...
Snapshots: Sanaa Lathan, Usher, August Alsina, Monyetta Shaw, Tyrese, Yandy Smith & More
Snapshots: Eve, Tina Lawson, TWENTY88, Odell Beckham Jr, Chamillionaire, Larenz Tate, Tika Sumpter &...

One thought on “Snapshots: Keri Hilson, Diddy, Evelyn Lozada, Chris Brown & More

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *