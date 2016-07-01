Snapshots: Tina Lawson, Kelly Rowland, LeBron & Savannah James, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union, Chris & Jada Paul And More



Head inside for more.

Kelly Rowland and Ms. Tina Lawson soaked up the sun while enjoying some time in an infinity pool with Kelly’s son, Titan, and Solange‘s son, Juelz. “Me and my gorgeous Kelly, and my handsome grandsons . And it was a good day!” Ms. Tina captioned the photo.



Couples LeBron and Savannah James, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and Chris and Jada Paul jetted to Mallorca, Spain for a fun summer getaway. “Vacation Vibes…” Gabby wrote along with the photo of them stopping for drinks.



Jennifer Hudson spied her portrait on the wall of Microsoft Theater, prior to bringing down the house with her Prince tribute at the BET Awards. This week it was announced that she has signed with Epic Records, and she expressed her excitement, writing: “AHHHHHHH I’m so excited!!!!!!!!” Congrats!



Kandi Burruss and Yandy Smith posed it up with their little ones, Skylar and Ace. They were captured in a series of cute shots.



Tika Sumpter posted a sneak peek of a recent photo shoot she rock’d with stylist, Jason Bolden, and hair guru Kim Kimble.

Photos: Instagram