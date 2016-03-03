Snapshots: Kelly Rowland, DeJ Loaf, Gabrielle Union, Sanaa Lathan, Anthony Hamilton & More



Kelly Rowland spotted the camera while holding on to her 1-year-old son, Titan – who was cute in a white shirt, jeans and sneakers. She also snapped a photo in front of a painting with a dripping Chanel logo.



DeJ Loaf snapped a selfie with a fan that wanted to meet her, and her friend – both fighting cancer. The “Back Up” rapper says she made it her business to visit the young lady, when she found out she wanted to meet her. “I’m glad I could be an inspiration for you to keep fighting even when you want to give up!” she wrote in the pic’s caption. “I’ll keep doing my part and you do the same!”



Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade posed for a pic with Miami Heat fam, Amar’e and Alexis Stoudemire, and Udonis Haslem and his wife Faith – while “watching the BEST band in the land… #EarthWindAndFire.” Gabby also got in a selfie with friend and fellow actress, Sanaa Lathan, at the V.F. Oscar party.



Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin recently sat down for a chat with Steve Harvey. The couple has been promoting their new book, The Wait, which is out now. “@devonfranklin & I had such an incredible interview with @iamsteveharveytv. Can’t wait for you to see it,” says Meagan.

Anthony Hamilton caught up with Diggy Simmons and Boosie during the CIAA Tournament in his hometown of Charlotte, NC.

