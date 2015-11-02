violet-halloween-2015-christal_rock Published Monday, November 2nd, 2015 at 639 × 551 in Snapshots [Halloween 2015 Edition]: Beyoncé, Jay Z, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Tyrese & More
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to death at work so I
decided to check out your blog on my iphone
during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb blog!