Snapshots [Essence Festival 2013 Weekend]: Brandy, Trey Songz, Meagan Good, Toya Wright, Nicole Murphy & More

The Essence Music Festival 2013 is in full swing, and tons of celebrities are taking over New Orleans for the weekend. Some are hitting the stage with hot performances, while others mingle and enjoy the festivities.

Brandy posed in a slinky black and gold number (seen above) before rockin’ the festival with her set. She was all smiles with her fiancé Ryan Press and actor Laz Alonso, while noting the striking resemblance between the two; “Me my baby @ryanpress215 and @lazofficial! Its so crazy how much they look alike:) #yikes,” she wrote.



Bran caught up with her bestie Niecy Nash..



Who was also snapped alongside Shaunie O’Neal.



Trey Songz smiled for the camera.



Meagan Good cozied up to her hubby DeVon Franklin.



Nicole Murphy rock’d a red dress while striking a pose backstage.

LeToya Luckett was snapped with MC Lyte and Niecy… and had some fun with Jill Scott.



She also smiled with Gladys Knight at the McDonald’s “365 Black” Awards.



Toya Wright returned home for Essence Weekend. She shared pics of the crowd who joined her at her Garb Boutique… and of her daughter Reginae Carter – and Bria Williams, who were on-hand with copies of their book Paparazzi Princesses.



She rock’d a dress from her boutique, and posed with her girl Monyetta Shaw, who came out to show support.



Sisters Trina and Tracy Braxton pose on the carpet.



Janelle Monáe was snapped in her black and white.



And LL Cool J took the crowd back to the ’90s with a high energy performance.

