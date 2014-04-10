Snapshots: Ciara, Toya Wright, Yandy Smith, Monica Brown & More

ciara-attends-safe-kids-day-at-the-lot-01-christal_rock

Ciara had a beautiful glow while attending Safe Kids Day Los Angeles, at The Lot On Saturday. The mommy-to-be kept it cute and comfy in a white dress and red sneakers. She posed it up with adorable triplets who came out for the day’s festivities, and smiled for the camera while sitting in her ride.

ciara-attends-safe-kids-day-at-the-lot-05-christal_rock

angela-simmons-water-pic-christal_rock
Angela Simmons rock’d army green pants, a matching button down, and White Multi-Snake MIA Limited Edition Rocco sandals, while posing by the water.

toya-wright-and-karrueche-tran-at-shaneka-adams-hairline-launch-christal_rock
Toya Wright and Karrueche Tran stepped out to support their girl Shaneka Adams as she launched her S.Adams Collection in L.A. Quincy Brown was there too, as well as more of their friends.

toya-wright-and-karrueche-tran-at-shaneka-adams-hairline-launch-01-christal_rock

yandy-smith-mandeecees-juelz-santana-kimbella-christal_rock
Yandy Smith enjoyed Sunday dinner with her boyfriend Mandeecees and their close friends, Juelz Santana and Kimbella. Yandy captioned the above pic with – “After Church with the FAM it’s only right to have dinner with the FAM.”

monica-and-august-alsina-at-uncf-2014-christal_rock
Monica Brown and August Alsina rock’d all-white everything while attending UNCF’s 2014 ‘Evening With The Stars’ event in Atlanta. “Me & My Lil Bro @augustalsina he KILLED it tonight #UNCF @Bet next Sunday at 10pm This is my #WatchThemLilGalsFace,” she wrote. She also caught up with Sevyn Streeter at the event. Along with thanking her for all of her kind words, Mo said; “Always a blessing to meet a sweet spirit @sevyn it was my pleasure!!”

monica-and-sevyn-streeter-at-uncf-2014-christal_rock

