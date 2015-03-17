Snapshots: Beyoncé, Tyrese, Sanaa Lathan, T.I., LisaRaye McCoy & More



Beyoncé rock’d a dark lip in a couple of pics she posted to Instagram yesterday. The superstar songstress recently took to her website to share a message of support for one of her backup singers who’s battling cancer. “We love you Tiffany,” she wrote. “Wishing you a speedy recovery. Love, Beyoncé.”



Good friends, Tyrese and Sanaa Lathan, cozied up while out grabbing a bite to eat. The R&B crooner captioned the pic with: “It’s grown man season……. You get around certain beautiful souls….. And you’re reminded…..#Levels”



T.I. caught up with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunas, as well as Lil Wayne.. backstage during the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas over the weekend.



August Alsina was spotted hanging with Jaden Smith. “Young, Intelligent, Actively working, & totally BOSS,” August wrote along with the pic.



LisaRaye McCoy shared pics from two recent getaways – to Costa Rica (above) and the Bahamas (below). “Enjoying this view in Bahamas on Sirrup Island,” she wrote. “Getting a little culture in my hair with a colorful thread braid.”

Photos: Instagram