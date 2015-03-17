Snapshots: Beyoncé, Tyrese, Sanaa Lathan, T.I., LisaRaye McCoy & More

beyonce-instagram-christal_rock
Beyoncé rock’d a dark lip in a couple of pics she posted to Instagram yesterday. The superstar songstress recently took to her website to share a message of support for one of her backup singers who’s battling cancer. “We love you Tiffany,” she wrote. “Wishing you a speedy recovery. Love, Beyoncé.”

beyonce-instagram-01-christal_rock

tyrese-and-sanaa-lathan-christal_rock
Good friends, Tyrese and Sanaa Lathan, cozied up while out grabbing a bite to eat. The R&B crooner captioned the pic with: “It’s grown man season……. You get around certain beautiful souls….. And you’re reminded…..#Levels”

ti-mila-kunis-and-ashton-kutcher-christal_rock
T.I. caught up with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunas, as well as Lil Wayne.. backstage during the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas over the weekend.

ti-and-lil-wayne-christal_rock

august-alsina-and-jaden-smith-christal_rock
August Alsina was spotted hanging with Jaden Smith. “Young, Intelligent, Actively working, & totally BOSS,” August wrote along with the pic.

lisa-raye-mccoy-costa-rica-christal_rock
LisaRaye McCoy shared pics from two recent getaways – to Costa Rica (above) and the Bahamas (below). “Enjoying this view in Bahamas on Sirrup Island,” she wrote. “Getting a little culture in my hair with a colorful thread braid.”

lisa-raye-mccoy-bahamas-christal_rock

Photos: Instagram

