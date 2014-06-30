Snapshots [BET Experience]: Ashanti, Usher, Angela Simmons, Chris Brown, August Alsina & Many More

bet-experience-at-la-live-2014-christal_rock

Tons of celebs invaded Los Angeles over the weekend, for the BET Experience at LA Live. Prior to the show on Sunday, there was a pre-awards dinner, party, celebrity basketball and many more festivities. Spotted was Ashanti, UsherGabrielle Union, Chris Brown and his girlfriend Karrueche, Jennifer Hudson, Angela Simmons, LeToya LuckettAugust Alsina, Keke PalmerDraya Michele, Sevyn Streeter Zendaya Coleman and more. Catch more pics from the exciting weekend inside.

bet-experience-la-live-weekend-29-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-02-christal_rock
bet-experience-la-live-weekend-01-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-03-christal_rock
bet-experience-la-live-weekend-12-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-10-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-11-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-06-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-07-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-09-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-08-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-15-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-16-christal_rock
bet-experience-la-live-weekend-32-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-13-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-04-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-05-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-28-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-24-christal_rock
bet-experience-la-live-weekend-25-christal_rock
bet-experience-la-live-weekend-38-christal_rock
bet-experience-la-live-weekend-31-christal_rock
bet-experience-la-live-weekend-23-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-26-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-27-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-22-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-21-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-20-christal_rock bet-experience-la-live-weekend-17-christal_rock
bet-experience-la-live-weekend-35-christal_rock
  bet-experience-la-live-weekend-30-christal_rock

Photos: Instagram

