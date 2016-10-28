Sixers Apologize To Sevyn Streeter For Canceling Her National Anthem Performance Over ‘We Matter’ Jersey

The Philadelphia 76ers have issued an apology to Sevyn Streeter after refusing to let her perform the national anthem, due to her “We Matter” jersey.
According to NBA.com, the Sixers “have admitted they dropped the ball and are anxious to correct their mistake.”
Their statement, issued on Friday, said:
We are sorry that this happened. After receiving feedback from our players, basketball operations staff and ownership group, we believe that the wrong decision was made, and Sevyn should have been welcomed to sing. We apologize to her, and in an effort to move the conversation forward, we have reached out to offer her an opportunity to return and perform at a game of her choice. We are waiting to hear back.
Sevyn spoke with the AP following the cancellation of her performance to express her disappointment over the NBA team’s decision, and also posted to social media.
“I was angry, extremely, extremely angry, and disappointed and honestly brought to tears by all of it. It broke my heart,” she said. “Honestly, I was very excited about being able to perform the national anthem. I was really looking forward to that.”
She also said she felt it was important to express the ongoing challenges and injustice that the black community faces within the U.S. “Yes, we live in the greatest country in the world, but there are issues that we cannot ignore,” she explained. “This can’t be ignored.”
