Sixers Apologize To Sevyn Streeter For Canceling Her National Anthem Performance Over ‘We Matter’ Jersey

Posted on by

76ers-apologize-to-sevyn-streeter-christal_rock

The Philadelphia 76ers have issued an apology to Sevyn Streeter after refusing to let her perform the national anthem, due to her “We Matter” jersey.

According to NBA.com, the Sixers “have admitted they dropped the ball and are anxious to correct their mistake.”

Their statement, issued on Friday, said:

We are sorry that this happened.  After receiving feedback from our players, basketball operations staff and ownership group, we believe that the wrong decision was made, and Sevyn should have been welcomed to sing. We apologize to her, and in an effort to move the conversation forward, we have reached out to offer her an opportunity to return and perform at a game of her choice. We are waiting to hear back.

Sevyn spoke with the AP following the cancellation of her performance to express her disappointment over the NBA team’s decision, and also posted to social media.

“I was angry, extremely, extremely angry, and disappointed and honestly brought to tears by all of it. It broke my heart,” she said. “Honestly, I was very excited about being able to perform the national anthem. I was really looking forward to that.”

She also said she felt it was important to express the ongoing challenges and injustice that the black community faces within the U.S. “Yes, we live in the greatest country in the world, but there are issues that we cannot ignore,” she explained. “This can’t be ignored.”

76 thoughts on “Sixers Apologize To Sevyn Streeter For Canceling Her National Anthem Performance Over ‘We Matter’ Jersey

  8. Hey would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this
    blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good
    web hosting provider at a honest price? Cheers, I
    appreciate it!

    Reply

  12. Hello I am so glad I found your web site, I really found you by mistake,
    while I was looking on Google for something else,
    Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a incredible post and a all round
    exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to
    look over it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do
    keep up the superb work.

    Reply

  17. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
    Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
    Plz reply as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
    many thanks

    Reply

  30. It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.

    I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or advice.
    Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.

    I want to read more things about it!

    Reply

  32. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though
    you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what
    youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to
    your weblog when you could be giving us something informative
    to read?

    Reply

  34. Hi there! This post could not be written any better!
    Reading through this post reminds me of my old room
    mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward
    this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many
    thanks for sharing!

    Reply

  40. This design is steller! You most certainly know how
    to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and
    your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.

    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that,
    how you presented it. Too cool!

    Reply

  41. Unquestionably imagine that which you said.
    Your favorite justification seemed to be at the net the simplest
    factor to bear in mind of. I say to you, I definitely get
    irked even as people consider worries that they plainly don’t realize about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also defined out the whole thing
    with no need side effect , folks could take a signal. Will likely be again to get more.

    Thanks

    Reply

  52. Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some
    nice practices and we are looking to swap methods with others,
    please shoot me an e-mail if interested.

    Reply

  53. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button!
    I’d certainly donate to this superb blog! I guess
    for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your
    RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to
    new updates and will talk about this site with
    my Facebook group. Talk soon!

    Reply

  55. Hello! This post could not be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
    I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a
    good read. Thank you for sharing!

    Reply

  58. Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other sites?
    I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would enjoy your work.

    If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.

    Reply

  62. Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
    Very helpful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for
    such information a lot. I was looking for this certain information for
    a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.

    Reply

  64. I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like
    yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and
    bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will
    be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *