Serge Ibaka, Venus Williams, Marshawn Lynch & More Pro Athletes Go Nude For ESPN Body Issue

“I wish I had more body parts that I could work out. If I had my way, I’d be in the gym all day.” – Serge Ibaka

With its annual “Body Issue” due to hit newsstands July 11th, ESPN the Magazine is offering a preview of the sexy pics due to grace its pages.

The issue features Oklahoma City Thunder forward, Serge Ibaka, Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, pro BMX rider Nigel Sylvester, Tennis star Venus Williams, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and more.

Get a glimpse as they bare it all.. along with quotes from their interviews below..



“I got to show some love for the fat backs. Don’t matter if we don’t get love, as long as I give mine.” – Marshawn Lynch



“Posing nude is just another challenge for me. I challenge myself on my bicycle every single day. It kind of goes hand in hand with what I do as a competitive athlete.” – Nigel Sylvetser



“If I don’t go to the gym for a week, I just get thinner and thinner. My body just doesn’t want it. I’m full of oil, I guess.” – Venus Williams



“I’m kind of shy, to be honest. If I go to the pool or something, I keep my shirt on unless I’m getting in the water.” – Larry Fitzgerald



“When I get on the court, I don’t feel like the same person. It’s a different person coming out to play — this aggressive, passionate person.” – Angel McCoughtry



“You don’t have to look like an Under Armour mannequin to be an athlete. A lot of people probably think I’m not athletic or don’t even try to work out or whatever, but I do.” – Prince Fielder



“It’s like athletics just run in my genes. I have a very seriously athletic family. My mom was a track and field athlete. My father was a swimmer…” – Aja Evans



“What’s a diet? I don’t have a diet. Jenny Craig got a diet. Seriously. I eat to live, not to die.” – Bernard Hopkins

Photos: ESPN/TheYBF