Sage The Gemini Dedicates ‘I’ll Keep Loving You’ Track To Ex Jordin Sparks, Makes Instagram Plea For Her To Take Him Back

Sage the Gemini dedicates his new track, “I’ll Keep Loving You,” to his ex, Jordin Sparks. Yesterday, he wrote a message (now deleted) that he posted to Instagram; pleading with his former girlfriend to take him back:

“Can’t sit here and act industry like this s**t don’t hurt me,” he wrote. “You the only girl I can call at 3 in the morning and you’ll answer no problem. You the only girl that can wake up out of a dead sleep and get me some water because I was coughing in my sleep the only girl that loves me the way you were supposed to. I miss you to much to watch you look so amazing at the Clyde Davis party and not be able to call you and express how much I appreciated the look because you won’t answer nor text back the feeling is horrible.”

Along with his words, he posted a photo of the two of them. “You see this picture?……” he continued. “That’s the picture of me lookin at n**gas lookin at you and givin them the eye like ‘wassup n**ga’ and you like it’s ok babe and you makin me smile and feel just Alittle more secure about it.” Lol it kinda reminds me of the picture of the little lady standing in front of the hulk and being the only one that can calm him down that’s you ya know? But yea this s**t is crazy i just wanna tell you I’m still being a good boy just incase you come to your senses. Valentine’s Day was supposed to be a special day I wanted that to be our anniversary because it’s your grandparents and maybe we could’ve double dated remember? Please call me back I just want like a hug and a kiss or something. Sincerely Dominic Wynn Woods.”

It’s not clear why the twosome called it quits, but Sage did post, telling his followers, “no one cheated,” and he only deleted his post because he hates when people get bashed.