RZA Addresses Azealia Banks-Russell Crowe Incident

RZA took to social media on Thursday to break his silence on the fight that went down between Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe, last Saturday.

“Peace. Normally I don’t respond to negative social media attacks towards me. Yet in this case of Azealia Banks I’m compelled to respond,” he said, while giving his account of what happened in the actor’s suite at the Beverly Hills Hotel. “Firstly I only wish the best for her and any struggling artist in this complex industry. Azealia was brought to my attention while I was casting my next Film Coco. I heard the rumors of her problems in the industry but disregarded them with the rationality everyone is innocent until proven guilty. So my producer and I fought for her to be in the film and we succeeded.”

He went on say to that the filming process ran smoothly, and up until Saturday night, his only experience with Azealia had been professional – and he had no real experience with her social behavior.

“A few weeks ago Azealia hit me up for some economic help and bong I gave a helping hand. She then followed up asking me to help her get a record deal, ” he continued. “I called a friend and bong a record deal was on the table. The only clause my buddy gave was I be the filter because the word is “she is volatile”. I called her and told her a deal was in the workings. She immediately, prematurely went to social media and claimed she signed a deal with RZA Yet no deal was signed. I didn’t respond or comment to her post because I’m not the type to stop the hustle. I actually wanted her to win. I advised her to stay focus, leave social media and tabloids alone and let your music and art do your talking.”

He says he then got around to inviting Azealia along as his plus one, after having plans to stop and visit with Russell Crowe.

“Before the night is over Azealia is insulting half the room she becomes loud and obnoxious. There was nothing funny about her behavior,” he explained. “I felt a little embarrassed because she was my guest. Still verbal abuse can be tolerated but when it goes physical… Azealia threaten to cut a girl in the face with a glass, then actually grabs a glass and physically attacks for no logical reason. Russell blocked the attack and expelled her from the suite. Seeing is believing and I saw her behave as an obnoxious erratic individual and in the circles I frequent this was unprecedented. I was totally puzzles by her and thought maybe meds or booze or something had her zoned out.

Nevertheless I made sure she got home safe. THIS IS NOT A RACE OR GENDER ISSUE. I did not hear Russell call her a N::gg:::: I’m not trying to protect Russell from anything he is a man of his own Caliber.”

“My art, talent and success speaks for it self and Azealia’s recent slander of me and self victimization reflect’s the personality of the person that was in that room that night,” RZA added.

Ahead on the Wu-Tang Clan alum’s post about the incident, Azealia addressed her fans on IG with a message about leaving negativity behind her, and asked them to join her in spreading the hashtag, “makeazealiagreatagain.”

