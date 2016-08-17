Robert Griffin III Separated From Wife Rebecca Liddicoat, In The Process Of Filing For Divorce

Robert Griffin III has been separated from his wife, Rebecca Liddicoat, for the past several months and is in the process of filing for divorce.

A league source tells cleveland.com that Robert has informed his teammates and coaches of the divorce, and they have been supportive.

Sources add that it’s been a difficult time for the NFL player, who was named the Browns’ starting quarterback on Aug. 8th, but that he’s working through it with the help of friends and family.

The couple got married on July 6, 2013, in Colorado – and welcomed a daughter, Reese Ann Griffin, in May of 2015.

Cleveland.com also reports that despite what RG3 has been going through, he’s become the strong, vocal leader that head coach, Hue Jackson, wanted. He’s managed to not let the situation negatively impact him on the job, and Browns’ players have complimented him on his focus and dedication to the job.

“Robert, we go back a long time and I think that’ll be one of my best friends for the rest of my life,” said receiver Josh Gordon, who also played with Robert at Baylor. “I can’t say enough about that guy. He looks out for me. That’s part of my support staff. I know he’s a big brother in that regard. As much as I need him, everybody else in this building needs him just as much.”

RG3 was introduced to Rebecca by a mutual friend at Baylor in 2009 and he proposed in October of 2010. The Browns QB has already erased any trace of his wife on social media.

