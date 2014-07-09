Rita Ora For Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2014 Campaign

Posted on by

rita-ora-for-roberto-cavalli-christal_rock

Rita Ora goes glam in brand new pics for Roberto Cavalli’s Fall/Winter 2015 campaign. Rockin’ platinum blonde Marilyn Monroeesque curls, the “How We Do” songstress poses in a number of designs from the luxury label. “This collaboration is a huge Honour,” she wrote as she shared the photos via Instagram.

Her new album is set to drop in September, and she told MTV News that it will be all about love and the honeymoon period.

rita-ora-for-roberto-cavalli-02-christal_rock rita-ora-for-roberto-cavalli-04-christal_rock rita-ora-for-roberto-cavalli-01-christal_rock rita-ora-for-roberto-cavalli-03-christal_rock

Photos: Rita Ora – Instagram

One thought on “Rita Ora For Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2014 Campaign

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *