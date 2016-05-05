Rihanna’s ‘ANTI’ Is Certified Double Platinum, ‘Work’ Triple Platinum

Rihanna‘s Drake-assisted single, “Work,” recently broke the Beatles record when it spent nine weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and the song is now certified triple platinum, as of April 29th.

In addition, on the same day, her ANTI album was certified double platinum; earning RiRi the first 2X multi-Platinum album of 2016. The album went platinum in less than 48 hours after its release.

Congrats Rihanna!

Her ANTI world tour stopped in Los Angeles this week; featuring a surprise appearance from Drake on the second night. He joined Rih to rock the stage together with “Work.”

Watch footage from their performance below..

Photo: Rap-Up