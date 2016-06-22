Rihanna Tears Up While Performing ‘Love The Way You Lie’ During Her Dublin Tour Stop

Rihanna kicked off the European leg of her ANTI World Tour just days ago, and she got emotional while performing her hit, “Love the Way You Lie,” in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday. RiRi was singing the lyrics, then stopped as her fans took over. Once she started back, she wiped her eyes as they filled with tears.

Her fans on social media expressed concern, one saying: “Rihanna crying tonight made me cry.” Also, an Irish website reports that Rih took a moment during the show to praise her fans, saying: “I only have ever in my life heard an audience of people scream so loud that they sound like one voice and that only happens in Ireland, in Dublin… Thank you so much.”

Watch the emotional clips, recorded by a fan, below..

A video posted by Stanley Piana Vieira (@stanleyvieira) on Jun 21, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT