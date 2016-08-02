Rihanna Rocks The Cover Of ‘W’ Magazine’s September 2016 Issue

Rihanna rocks Cartier as she transforms into the “baddest b—h of the post-apocalypse” for the cover and pages of W magazine’s September issue.

For the cover shot, her tiara, earrings and necklace are all Cartier; her lips and left eye are decorated in jewels and shimmering makeup – and she appears to be crying golden tears.

The “Work” star is joined by a group of male models as she poses with smoke and fire in the background. In addition to Cartier jewelry, RiRi’s wardrobe consists of pieces from Prada, Dior, Hood by Air, her own Fenty PUMA by Rihanna and more.

See a few additional snaps below, and head to wmagazine.com for more of Rih’s fierce poses, shot Steven Klein.