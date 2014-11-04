Rihanna Rocks The Cover Of ELLE’s December Issue; Shares Mantra, Dishes On Best Hangover Cure

Rihanna takes over as cover star for ELLE magazine’s December 2014 issue. The Bajan beauty, who made her return to Instagram over the weekend, gets “real real – and crazy beautiful” in her interview — and stunning photos shot by Paolo Kudacki.

Inside, RiRi reveals what her mantra is to the mag, which is: “F–k b-tches, get money.” Plus, here’s a few more things she shared:

On what’s the sexiest thing a man has ever said to you?

Any man that tells me what to do is sexy!

On if she ever sounds like her mother:

My mother doesn’t say much, but that one “ummmm” is a full paragraph of things I was grateful she didn’t say. I catch myself doing that a lot recently.

On the best hangover cure?

Ice, Chinese food! And an upside-down trash can and towels, preferably next to the toilet.

On if she’s a good cook?

I’m a fun cook! My specialty is seafood, but I also make the sickest mac ’n’ cheese you will ever taste.

Read Rihanna’s full Q&A as the issue becomes available digitally and on newsstands in select cities starting November 11 – nationwide on November 18!