Rihanna Rocks Gold Bikini For Brazilian Photoshoot

Posted on by

rihanna-brazil-vogue-shoot-christal_rock (6)Rihanna showcased her curves, rockin’ a tiny gold bikini while in Rio de Janeiro for a Vogue Brazil photo shoot. The Barbados beauty hopped on a paddleboard in a few of the pics, and was also snapped while aboard a yacht. In addition to her bikini pics, RiRi also rocks a blue, green and white halter maxi dress while posing around Copacabana Beach for some of her shots.

She recently teamed up with Shakira for a new track titled “Can’t Remember to Forget You” – the lead single from Shakira’s forthcoming studio album – which made its debut last week.

Catch more pics from RiRi’s Brazilian shoot below..

rihanna-brazil-vogue-shoot-christal_rock (3) rihanna-brazil-vogue-shoot-christal_rock (2) rihanna-brazil-vogue-shoot-christal_rock (1) rihanna-brazil-vogue-shoot-christal_rock (5) rihanna-brazil-vogue-shoot-christal_rock (4) rihanna-brazil-vogue-shoot-christal_rock (7) rihanna-brazil-vogue-shoot-christal_rock (8)

One thought on “Rihanna Rocks Gold Bikini For Brazilian Photoshoot

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *