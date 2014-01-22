Rihanna Rocks Gold Bikini For Brazilian Photoshoot

Rihanna showcased her curves, rockin’ a tiny gold bikini while in Rio de Janeiro for a Vogue Brazil photo shoot. The Barbados beauty hopped on a paddleboard in a few of the pics, and was also snapped while aboard a yacht. In addition to her bikini pics, RiRi also rocks a blue, green and white halter maxi dress while posing around Copacabana Beach for some of her shots.
She recently teamed up with Shakira for a new track titled “Can’t Remember to Forget You” – the lead single from Shakira’s forthcoming studio album – which made its debut last week.
Catch more pics from RiRi’s Brazilian shoot below..
