Rihanna Rocks Alexander McQueen For “AnOther” Magazine’s S/S15 Issue

Rihanna lands one of three covers for AnOther magazine’s S/S15 issue. In celebration of Alexander McQueen, RiRi rocks a black mask from the designer on the cover — and it’s all McQueen in a photo from the spread.

According to the mag, the S/S15 issue is a vibrant showcase for three unique sides of Alexander McQueen, and will be represented by three extraordinary cover stories (from Ri, Stella Lucia and Léa Seydoux).

The Bajan star was shot by Inez and Vinoodh — the same team behind her “FourFiveSeconds” video.

The S/S15 issue is due out February 19.

Rihanna also gets gorge for “W” Korea’s 10th Anniversary issue..

