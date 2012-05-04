Rihanna Preps For SNL, Breaking Records With VEVO

Rihanna was all smiles as she made it back to her NYC hotel Thursday.

The busy songstress had a day of promos and a photo shoot for her appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Looks like the still photos and video clips she put out to build suspense for her highly anticipated  “Where Have You Been” video paid off.

VEVO announced that “WHYB” now holds the record for the most viewed video in the shortest amount of time (4.9 mil views), beating out Nicki Minaj’s “Stupid Hoe” (4.8 mil views).

She tweeted this in appreciation to her Navi

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! #WHYBvideo holds the new 24hr record for VEVO! My #NaviTrillAsPhuck thank you n congrats!

You can also check out Saturday’s SNL promo below

 

 

